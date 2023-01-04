Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.

This is not the time or the type of case for the usual “sorry, personnel matter, no one can discuss it.”

Friday, December 30, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Power outages: A tough couple of days

We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

House of Cards: Trump the Joker

Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Biden message: NH can send it

Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.

Pot on the roads: Sobering study

Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.