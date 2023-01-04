Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
This is not the time or the type of case for the usual “sorry, personnel matter, no one can discuss it.”
This is an accusation made by a senior civilian state employee (who has now sought whistle-blower protection) that one of the state’s top cops wrongly used a restricted FBI database. Quinn, the employee claims, had subordinates access the system for his “personal reasons” regarding a gun license matter in Massachusetts. Cops and other government employees can lose their jobs for improper use of such files.
How was the matter investigated? Sununu’s office acknowledges only that it was reviewed but that no further action was warranted.
What exactly led to such a conclusion? Who reviewed the matter? What was discovered? Where are the records?
Don’t ask Attorney General Formella. His office won’t even confirm that an investigation took place, even though the Union Leader has established that it did.
Sounding like a hostile witness pleading the Fifth, a Formella spokesman said the office would not release any information or comment or confirm or deny anything, ever. To do so, he said, would “constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”
No, it would constitute giving the people of New Hampshire an explanation they deserve, need, and are entitled to concerning a serious charge and the actions not just of Commissioner Quinn but of our attorney general and our governor.
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.