A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
It may not be strictly prohibited (we would like to hear what the state attorney general has to say on that score) but as we understand it the Gunstock Area Commission is owned, lock, stock, and gun barrel by Belknap County. Under no circumstances should government, at any level, be supporting political causes or candidates.
The claim that this was a “ski industry donation” to Sununu because he supports that industry doesn’t wash when the donor is a county-owned entity. One could just as well argue that state-owned Cannon Mountain can write checks to political campaigns. (Note to the AG: you best check that account as well.)
Gunstock has been in the news because of a political tussle over how or even whether the county should own and operate the popular ski area. Gov. Sununu has been outspoken on the matter, favoring continued county operation.
He may be right in his opinion but from this point on he is not going to be viewed as unbiased. He ought to steer clear of any more pronouncements.
