A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.

It may not be strictly prohibited (we would like to hear what the state attorney general has to say on that score) but as we understand it the Gunstock Area Commission is owned, lock, stock, and gun barrel by Belknap County. Under no circumstances should government, at any level, be supporting political causes or candidates.

Friday, July 29, 2022

What’s the name? Old Man’s plaza puzzles

A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022

Admiral's mast: Navy lowers the boom

Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Playing politics: Even with school safety

Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.