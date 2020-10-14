We wonder: Was the other Chris in New Hampshire politics trying to emulate his namesake by not taking a stand on an issue of some importance to Granite Staters?
If not for fear of offending some voters, why did Gov. Sununu decline to sign up with most other Republican governors in a letter of support for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett?
His office said it is simply because governors have nothing to do with selecting supreme court justices. While that is certainly technically true, weighing in on that selection, especially one as contentious as this, is not without effect.
Sununu’s reason for not doing so might have been a bit more convincing had he not done the opposite in previous instances, expressing support of President Trump picks.
Not taking a stand this time probably won’t hurt Sununu much if at all at the polls. But speculation as to why he chose this course leaves voters to wonder if Justice Barrett’s pro-life views or the Trump stamp of approval somehow figured in to his decision to steer clear.