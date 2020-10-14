We wonder: Was the other Chris in New Hampshire politics trying to emulate his namesake by not taking a stand on an issue of some importance to Granite Staters?

If not for fear of offending some voters, why did Gov. Sununu decline to sign up with most other Republican governors in a letter of support for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett?

His office said it is simply because governors have nothing to do with selecting supreme court justices. While that is certainly technically true, weighing in on that selection, especially one as contentious as this, is not without effect.

Sununu’s reason for not doing so might have been a bit more convincing had he not done the opposite in previous instances, expressing support of President Trump picks.

Not taking a stand this time probably won’t hurt Sununu much if at all at the polls. But speculation as to why he chose this course leaves voters to wonder if Justice Barrett’s pro-life views or the Trump stamp of approval somehow figured in to his decision to steer clear.

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Happy birthday, to us: Founding of a NH newspaper

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 1946, two men home from World War II published the first issue of their new New Hampshire newspaper. They had no presses, no home-delivery network, few advertising contracts, and just a handful of relationships with corner stores and newsstands. (They sold copies on church…

Honoring NH best: BIA finds a way to do it

It wasn’t business as usual for the Business and Industry Association’s annual Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage awards event this week. How could it be? A dinner that usually draws a sell-out crowd was not possible in this strange year.

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Wetting our whistle: Of beer and minimum wages

We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an exc…

Sunday, October 04, 2020
NH Democrats: Going downhill fast

Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

A church-state issue: An orthodox view

A headline last week referencing a Greek Orthodox church in Portsmouth got us thinking about the proper roles of church and state. A church pastor (who reportedly is no longer there) was allowing the sharing of a single communal instrument. State authorities suspect the practice led to a COV…

Friday, October 02, 2020
Birthdays not enough? Bonus homage for progeny

As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…