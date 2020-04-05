Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.
He is on much firmer ground with his approach to the possible reopening of golf courses. He said last week that they can only reopen if surrounding states do the same. Otherwise, he argues, New Hampshire will be flooded with out-of-state golfers. (Is that working with state parks, we wonder?)
The governor has wisely laid the groundwork for his golf plan by ruling from the get-go that state liquor stores are an essential service. If and when golf comes back, there are going to be a lot of rusty hackers whose first rounds of the year will need a stop or two at the 19th hole.