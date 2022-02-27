New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?

Seriously, this is a questionable idea on many levels. New Hampshire’s very low unemployment rate means it has an overall problem of finding workers. Picking and choosing as to what type of jobs should be publicly subsidized is problematic. No doubt the Democrats’ solution would soon extend to more industries, at greater cost.

State Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester wants to use federal tax dollars from the pandemic fight for his scheme. During the pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu directed some of these funds in a similar effort. And the result?

According to Cavanaugh, the previous effort “didn’t succeed to the extent they would like for recruitment but they were terrific for retention.”

Terrific? Really? Just what are the numbers?

The figures matter, as does the fiscal cost of this new scheme.

Republican state Sen. James Gray of Rochester asked another key question. What is the healthcare industry supposed to do when this latest funding runs out?

The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester's next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board's latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.

The New Hampshire House has advanced a plan that would address the issue of pot smoking in an unusual way: It could be sold legally, but only in state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?

Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington's singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.

We suppose it is the longest of longshots, but it's understandable if Granite Staters found encouragement this week in the story out of New York involving a missing child.

It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice.

Man of faith: George Larkin, R.I.P.

