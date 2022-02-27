Seriously, this is a questionable idea on many levels. New Hampshire’s very low unemployment rate means it has an overall problem of finding workers. Picking and choosing as to what type of jobs should be publicly subsidized is problematic. No doubt the Democrats’ solution would soon extend to more industries, at greater cost.
State Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester wants to use federal tax dollars from the pandemic fight for his scheme. During the pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu directed some of these funds in a similar effort. And the result?
According to Cavanaugh, the previous effort “didn’t succeed to the extent they would like for recruitment but they were terrific for retention.”
Terrific? Really? Just what are the numbers?
The figures matter, as does the fiscal cost of this new scheme.
Republican state Sen. James Gray of Rochester asked another key question. What is the healthcare industry supposed to do when this latest funding runs out?
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.