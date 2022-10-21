This week we cheer for our Granite State credit unions. Credit unions hold a special place in our hearts. Not only is New Hampshire the birthplace of the nation’s first credit union — St. Mary’s Bank has been in operation since 1908 and still going strong — many thousands of our New Hampshire residents are well served by credit unions for their financial needs.

Credit unions are owned by and exist for the good of their members as not-for-profit institutions. They offer a wide range of financial services beyond checking and savings accounts, including things like investments, mortgages, auto loans, and home equity lines.

 
Sunday, October 16, 2022

Fear the sea: Respect the boat

As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…

Friday, October 14, 2022

Run, Maggie, run! (Careful you don’t trip)

Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.

Ed Garone, R.I.P.: Derry will miss the chief

No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Trinity trial: Handling it well

On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.

Foleys’ faith: NH proud to have them

At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.

Sunday, October 09, 2022

Biden’s diplomacy: Poor Maggie gets gas

A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?

Friday, October 07, 2022

Slap down: Court rejects Democrats

Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”