This week we cheer for our Granite State credit unions. Credit unions hold a special place in our hearts. Not only is New Hampshire the birthplace of the nation’s first credit union — St. Mary’s Bank has been in operation since 1908 and still going strong — many thousands of our New Hampshire residents are well served by credit unions for their financial needs.
Credit unions are owned by and exist for the good of their members as not-for-profit institutions. They offer a wide range of financial services beyond checking and savings accounts, including things like investments, mortgages, auto loans, and home equity lines.
As community-minded institutions, credit unions focus considerable energy on educating their host communities about financial topics. From in-school programs that teach high schoolers financial fundamentals to seminars for new homebuyers or recent retirees, credit unions work hard to keep their neighbors up on the latest financial information and opportunities. Take a tour of any New Hampshire credit union’s webpage and you’ll find sections dedicated to educating and informing their community.
Beyond the bottom line, credit unions are involved in our towns and cities, providing sponsorships for local youths, supporting local organizations and hosting local events to inform and educate the public.
While some credit unions have membership requirements based on occupation, military status, or residency, there are services available to everyone in New Hampshire. The next time you are in the market for a financial service or if you find that an “online-only” bank is not everything you expected and you just want to speak with a human being, you might try popping into a local credit union branch. We think you will like what you find.
But don’t take our word for it. Dave, a longtime member, put it this way:
“I have been using Members First Credit Union for many years. During that time I have obtained loans for numerous vehicles and watercraft. I have been very impressed with the service and knowledge their employees provide. The process has always been simple, efficient, and prompt. When buying a car and the car dealers offer their in-house financing, I always decline because I know that I can count on the excellent service I get at Members First. I have in the past, and will continue to recommend, Members First to any of my friends in need of financing of any kind.”
