U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina gave the official Republican response to President Biden’s address this week. If the GOP ever hopes to recover from its 2020 losses, it will keep Scott in the spotlight.
Scott’s remarks were measured, thoughtful, and powerful. He correctly criticized Biden’s “families plan” as a push to put Washington at the center of American life.
He noted that much of the pandemic turnaround has been due to earlier spending packages that Republicans had supported. Biden, he said, has inherited a successful tide “that had already turned.”
But Scott may have been best in bluntly stating, “Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country.”
He is already catching hell for daring to deny this Democratic meme but Scott is in a good position to do so. He has been the leader in a GOP effort to address police reform without crippling law enforcement.
Scott was raised by a single mom and a grandfather who had the newspaper at the breakfast table each morning. Scott only found out later that his grandfather couldn’t read but was trying to set an example.
National Republicans should work this young (age 55) and articulate senator more and more into their plans.