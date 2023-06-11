As with too many other professional sports, and some amateur ones (think college football), the money in top-level golf is absurd and the deference paid to the athletes playing the game is too.
The Professional Golfers Association (PGA Tour) has now permanently sullied its name and reputation by its craven deal for riches with Saudi Arabia.
The term coined for the Saudi golf venture is “sports washing.” The kingdom that spawned most of the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America has a terrible human rights record. It has been implicated in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose critical writing caused him to be killed and then cut up with a bone saw. How nice.
The Saudi Public Investment Fund decided that associating itself with professional golf would be a good look, hence its ridiculously rich LIV golf tour. The PGA Tour denounced this blood-drenched rival, until it didn’t.
Just a year ago the PGA Tour commissioner, citing the families of Sept. 11 victims, said he would ask any player who left the tour for the Saudi-backed one, “have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?”
He is not asking that question these days. All debts are forgiven, it seems. The rivals will combine for the good of what? Surely not for the venerable game where rules are followed and good sportsmanship prevails. No wonder Donald Trump was quick to praise the deal.
Selling out is nothing new, of course. The PGA is just the latest to do so, and in spectacular fashion. Some in Congress are making noises about reviewing the tax-exempt status of professional sports, now that a foreign power is buying in. We won’t hold our breath. Such talk, without action, is par for the course.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
Vox clamantis in deserto” means the voice of one crying out in the wilderness. It’s Dartmouth College’s motto, but it sounds about right for Peter Mithoefer, who wrote The Dartmouth recently as executor of the estate of Robert Keeler, Class of 1936, who died in 2022.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.