The late Phil Friel’s name was synonymous with golf in New Hampshire and golf was and is synonymous with the Green Meadow courses, driving range, and golf gear shop that Friel and his family established in Hudson.

The New Hampshire Sunday News this week brought word that nothing is forever and Green Meadow may soon give way to industrial warehouses. It would be hard to argue the location (on Route 3A) and size (370 acres) aren’t well-suited for development, but generations of golfers are going to miss the place. (The courses are set to be open for just this year. Other Friel courses remain in operation.)

Because of the size of the project, Hudson Town Planner Brian Groth is right to have scheduled a special meeting of the planning board for May 20 so that the developers can present their proposal. It will be held at the community center. Check with town offices for the time. The public may have some ideas as to what the new owners can do with the half of the acreage that won’t go to buildings.

Patriarch Phil Friel was a great teacher of the game as well as a good businessman. He and his family have added much to New Hampshire. For that, we are grateful.

