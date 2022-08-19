In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
New Hampshire’s Senate has only 24 members but often plays a crucial role in either promoting or spiking proposed laws. It is also key to what ends up in or out of the state’s biennial budget.
The bad news this year is that Senate President Chuck Morse is leaving his post. The good news is that Griffin, a sensible conservative voice in the House for four terms, is stepping up. Her experience in and out of government service will be invaluable in the Senate.
Griffin is winding down a family law practice that she started by herself in Manchester. Her law degree is from Suffolk. She also has an accounting degree from Northeastern and a master’s from Boston University. She has applied all that “book learning” to community service. She was a Goffstown Select Board member, serves on the Goffstown Planning Board as well as the regional planning commission board, and finds time to serve on the Pine Haven Boys Center’s board.
Her House GOP leadership saw fit to name Griffin as chair of its election law committee. She also helped ensure passage of the education freedom account program to expand the options parents have in choosing a school for their children.
Barbara Griffin is in the tradition of solid conservatives who have kept New Hampshire from going the way of our liberal neighbors. She will shine in the state Senate.
