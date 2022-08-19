In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.

New Hampshire’s Senate has only 24 members but often plays a crucial role in either promoting or spiking proposed laws. It is also key to what ends up in or out of the state’s biennial budget.

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Don’t knock the jury: Gov, AG were out of line

The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General …

Drain the swamp: Inflation is killing U.S.

The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned …

Friday, August 12, 2022

Shoot first: Abolish the FBI?

First District congressional candidate Tim Baxter says he will move to abolish the FBI on his first day in office. We won’t hold our breath.

Fire Sale: No relief from Boston

With all the relentlessly depressing news coming from Washington, the weather, and the corner store this summer, the Boston Red Sox were counted on even more than usual for relief from our woes.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Dems ‘like’ Trump: A tactic worthy of him

It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.

Risky, unethical: Swett joins denunciation

The following statement was signed by 35 prominent Democrats who have previously held congressional or gubernatorial offices. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett of New Hampshire is among them.

Sunday, August 07, 2022

About NH ‘first’ law: Hassan’s magic spell

  • Carl Perreault

Maggie Hassan and other New Hampshire Democrats cite New Hampshire presidential primary law as if they were invoking a magic spell. The law, they chant, says New Hampshire goes first.

Hartnett horror: Is this necessary?

The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…

Gunstock's future: Nix political donations

Now that things have settled down a bit at the Gunstock ski and recreation area, the newly constituted commission might want to put a stop to its ski area making political donations.