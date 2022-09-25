Hynes cited Gov. Chris Sununu as a happy warrior. It’s true. Sununu doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously, even as he takes his job as chief executive seriously.
A recent political ad has Sununu “singing” his own version of the old Johnny Cash song, “I’ve been everywhere.” Rather than “Reno, Chicago, Fargo Minnesota, etc.” Sununu sings of Chester, Chichester, Dorchester, Chatham, Stratham, Orford, Gilford, Conway, Alton Bay, … You get the picture.
It’s a clever, upbeat gimmick, which is good for New Hampshire and, it seems, good for our young governor.
So Ray Buckley, glowering old man gloom-and-doom grand pooh-bah of the state Democratic Party, dissed the parody as a tired old song hitting a flat note.
Come on, Ray. As the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie advised, “Lighten up, Francis.”
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.