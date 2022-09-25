We don’t pay a lot of heed to either political polls or “rankings” of states/communities. They seem to be churned out by the carload and are often of little consequence.

One that did catch our eye for a moment last week was one in which New Hampshire was said to be in the “top 15 of happiest states.”

Friday, September 23, 2022

Leaving school: Why parents choose

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, we note, was appointed to the court by Maggie Hassan. If Maggie makes it back to the U.S. Senate, perhaps she will advance Messer to the federal bench.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Nope: Never feed a troll

Social media apps are a curse and a blessing, and like most things reducible to ones and zeros it’s a garbage-in-garbage-out grab bag.

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Youth center woes: Mind the next step

New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.

Sorry, Hudson: Public kept uninformed

As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.

Friday, September 16, 2022

Mud season: An earlier primary?

There has been renewed talk of moving New Hampshire political primaries to earlier in the year, perhaps in August or early June. Here’s our good news/bad news perspective on this.

A date dilemma: Try Glendi and Scots

We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

At the polls: And the winners are ...

For all the talk of the imminent downfall of democracy, it sure didn’t seem so at the polls yesterday. Our own experience was no doubt repeated many times across New Hampshire.

Colebrook star: Sox honor Jenny Keazer

The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.