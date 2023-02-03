We call BS on this Groundhog Day business. That’s BS as in Basically Suspicious.
There is no way any sane, self-respecting rodent in the entire Northeast would be popping his head out of his bunker this year, what with the big freeze upon us. In fact, we think any such furry thing with half a brain would not even be in this part of the country right now. He would be down in Florida, with all the savvy seniors, yukking it up as they watch the TV weather folk going crazy with their windchill warnings.
Punxsutawney Phil better watch his back. We know a few people who would like to turn him into Ground Chuck right about now.
It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.
Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…
The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.