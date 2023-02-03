We call BS on this Groundhog Day business. That’s BS as in Basically Suspicious.

There is no way any sane, self-respecting rodent in the entire Northeast would be popping his head out of his bunker this year, what with the big freeze upon us. In fact, we think any such furry thing with half a brain would not even be in this part of the country right now. He would be down in Florida, with all the savvy seniors, yukking it up as they watch the TV weather folk going crazy with their windchill warnings.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Looking up: Christa McAuliffe

It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …

EMS shoutout: Homeless help

Last week, in praising Manchester’s first responders who are dealing with the homeless situation and all its aspects, we should have cited another group along with firefighters and police.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Neither rain nor …: Remote snow days

Are school snow days a thing of the past? Not quite, despite predictions that the remote learning that came with COVID-19 would mean an end to mid-winter days off.

Pat’s pen: Buchanan retires

Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Maggie’s money: A crypto collection

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be doing the right thing if she is able to return to his victims the same amount of money she received from an alleged crypto currency swindler. It may take awhile.

Snowbound: Keeping the lights on

Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Helping the homeless: ACLU did not do so

Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…

Rewriting history: Witches and hunters

The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.

The true helpers: Manchester’s finest

While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.