We think it was former House Speaker George Roberts who once vowed that, were it necessary to maintain our first-in-the-nation status, the presidential primary would be held at halftime of the Super Bowl. Some years later, the primary came first.
Oh, for the good old days. Primaries were held in March, at the same time as town meeting. Some individuals did not even announce their candidacy until January of the election year. Super Bowls were played in January and were not all-consuming, all-night affairs.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Our primaries are the following week. Groundhog Day is on Monday and that seems very fitting. We expect the arrival of the first 2024 candidates soon. Perhaps they will see their shadows and we will have six more weeks of rest before the campaign begins.