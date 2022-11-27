Don’t look now but Christmas is just four weeks from today. OK, perhaps you had better look.
You might see that you are an early shopper and have already checked off most of the boxes for family, friends, and colleagues. Or you may be like many of us who still have a long list and little time left to complete it.
Either way, we hope your gift-giving will include a donation to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army. It may be the best gift you give this year and may give you the best of feelings.
The list of donors has already begun and will continue to be published in our pages throughout the next month. Some people choose to donate anonymously. Others use the fund as a sort of universal Christmas card greeting to the community. “In lieu of Christmas cards” often shows up along with a donor’s name. (It’s also easier than licking all those postage stamps.)
The Santa Fund helps children and families in need both at Christmas and year-round. A donation can help that individual or family. It also has a way of making the donor feel a bit more in the Christmas spirit. Some donors also give in memory of a loved one. And it’s tax-deductible. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.
Donations can be made online at UnionLader.com/SantaFund. Or you can drop a check in the mail to Santa Fund, Union Leader, Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03108-9555.
