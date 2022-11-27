Don’t look now but Christmas is just four weeks from today. OK, perhaps you had better look.

You might see that you are an early shopper and have already checked off most of the boxes for family, friends, and colleagues. Or you may be like many of us who still have a long list and little time left to complete it.

No, governor: A North Country view

(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)

Sunday, November 20, 2022

She’s here to help: Is NH under attack?

Forget about all the tight, competitive election contests that New Hampshire has just witnessed. Forget about the record-breaking number of voters who turned out for them. New Hampshire’s right to vote is “under attack” and one of the election losers is coming back to “protect” us, apparentl…

Who invited him? Inspiring pro of pro se

Here’s to the common Joe Smith or Jane Jones or Steve Piispanen. It’s encouraging to see when they take a stand and defend themselves when they believe they are being wronged.

Gary Singer, R.I.P.: He truly made a difference

The death of an active citizen of one’s community can sometimes leave members of that community at a loss for words or falling back on standard expressions about how the person was a pillar of the community whose presence will be sorely missed.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Go away, Rudy: IOP’s correct call

Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Manchester pods? This isn’t a good idea

It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.

Pinkerton voting: Has Gen. Bolduc OK’d this?

After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?