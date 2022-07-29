The resort’s summer activities were abruptly closed last week after the senior management team, and one of five Gunstock Area Commission members, quit. This came after the county’s legislative delegation recently replaced commission members with individuals more in tune with the delegation majority’s current view that the county should not be in the ski and resort business at all.
Even if so-called Free Staters are behind this, there is nothing wrong with a periodic review to see if an entity such as a ski area should be publicly owned and operated. These can be difficult and tricky things to manage. As with many companies these days, those that are lagging often find themselves sold to bigger corporations with deeper pockets and more expertise. Indeed, Gunstock has in the past required county help.
Its fortunes have apparently brightened in the last couple of years under chief executive Tom Day and his team. Revenues are said to be up, and there is money in the bank. If that is so, that information should be included in any analysis of the ski area’s future. So, too, there must be a vetting of a questionable political contribution that came to light this week.
The situation has become so heated that calm and cool analysis isn’t likely to happen any time soon. With the management team having quit, the remaining commission members are split, two-to-two, on how to proceed. The governor has weighed in against the delegation’s action; and a committee has been formed with a “throw the bums out” agenda for the upcoming elections.
It may take some effort for voters to determine just who the bums are here. The voters should do their homework and then decide. In the meanwhile, though, preparations for winter marketing and skiing need to be made. The best way to do that is to get Gunstock’s management team in place now, if that is at all possible.
