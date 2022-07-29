The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.

The resort’s summer activities were abruptly closed last week after the senior management team, and one of five Gunstock Area Commission members, quit. This came after the county’s legislative delegation recently replaced commission members with individuals more in tune with the delegation majority’s current view that the county should not be in the ski and resort business at all.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022

Admiral's mast: Navy lowers the boom

Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Playing politics: Even with school safety

Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

West Side center: Neighbor considerations

We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.

Police pride: Chief defends MPD

The claim by the director of a Manchester gay pride group that the police department is somehow anti-gay because of how it briefly delayed a parade is, in a word, absurd.

Taking a break: Shibinette to step down

Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…