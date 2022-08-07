Now that things have settled down a bit at the Gunstock ski and recreation area, the newly constituted commission might want to put a stop to its ski area making political donations.
It came out during the recent uproar over area management that Gunstock has not once but twice contributed money to the campaigns of Gov. Chris Sununu. The governor and Gunstock management say this isn’t illegal. That may well be true but that doesn’t make it right.
Gunstock itself is an unusual ski area because it is owned by Belknap County. It has made a profit in recent years but in the past has needed county support, as in the taxpayers. And a county entity, even if technically separated from the ski area, should not be making political donations to anyone.
Oddly, even though Sununu defends the donations, he says he would return them if asked. Gunstock should ask.
There remains some sentiment that Belknap County shouldn’t be in the ski business at all and should sell or lease Gunstock. Having the ski area mixed up in political spending and favoritism only strengthens that sentiment.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?