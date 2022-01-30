Ultra-liberal state Rep. Mary Beth Walz (D-Bow) has come up with a bill to allow lawsuits against schools and business over hairstyles with a racial or ethnic slant.
Her HB 359 goes farther than race or nationality job discrimination because those cases must be filed with the state Human Rights Commission, not a court. Hairstyle, however, gets you the fast lane to court and an end-run around our decades’ old agency to protect civil rights.
If you wear “cornrows, Afros, twists or head wraps” you can go directly to court for money damages and “shall be exempt from the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Commission.”
If her bill becomes law, 12 jurors can tag you for unlimited damages if your employer — or your school district — doesn’t like your “braids, locs, tight coils or curls.”
Left out of the list are hairstyles like buzzcuts, faux hawk fringe or mullets, which can still be discriminated against. Topknots, ponytails and man buns are still fair game as well.
You gotta love a liberal like Walz. You can’t go directly to court if you lose your job because of race or ethnicity but you can jump the line if your hair is involved.
Maybe shoe styles will be next on the Progressive watchlist?
No wonder none of the other 399 representatives are co-sponsoring Walz’s “hair brained” idea.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.