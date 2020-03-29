Speaking of tough calls, we hope Gov. Chris Sununu checked with his wife, mother, and sisters before including hairstylists on his list of “non-essential” services that must close during the COVID-19 emergency.
Has he no concern for their mental health? Has he no regard for his own physical safety?
As unhealthy as it may be to have several people in one shop at the same time, has the governor considered the consequences of thousands of unkempt manes growing exponentially? We’re talking guys as well as girls here.
What of the health and safety of little tykes, or bigger ones, when mom assigns dad the hair-cutting duties?
What this situation calls for is New Hampshire innovation. How about drive-through salons? Online tonsorial tutorials? Watch your back, governor.