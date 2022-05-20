Manchester aldermen were right to reject giving away the closed Hallsville Elementary School. The city isn’t made of money (although you wouldn’t know it by the continued ignoring of spending caps).
The city is also supposed to be in need of more housing, in part to accommodate more workers. It was a good idea to seek requests for proposals as to what a developer might do with the school property — and what he or she would be willing to pay.
But the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings handcuffs developers by including in its RFP that any plan include making the school gymnasium available for use by the community. Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur disagreed with that stipulation, saying it would discourage serious developers.
“It’s just a criteria,” countered Alderman Christie Fajardo. But a criterion is defined as a principle or standard by which something may be judged or decided. Developers may well shy away from bidding on a property with that kind of string attached.
Don’t be surprised, taxpayers, if the city ends up finding a way to give away Hallsville School after all.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…
If it weren’t cost-prohibitive, we would expect Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Sherm Packard, and Senate President Chuck Morse might be burning the midnight oil this week trying to resolve the congressional redistricting issue that overzealous House Republicans have handed them. As elected…
Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…
There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on ever…