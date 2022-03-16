Senior city planner Jeffrey Belanger has it right in his message to aldermen:
“Although the uses of the property proposed by the request are undoubtedly needed by the city, at this time we do not know that the request offers the best outcome that the market may produce.”
Southern New Hampshire Services wants to be given the building and turn it into a combination of apartments for the elderly along with some office space and a classroom for an entity that deals with troubled children.
That all sounds nice; and SNHS says it would make payments in lieu of taxes.
But with the city supposedly desperate for more housing stock, and taxpayers clearly desperate for a break, a private developer might pitch a plan for substantially more than the 20 units of elderly housing in the SNHS proposal. Such a plan could mean a much bigger tax benefit as well.
The city should heed its planning advice and look around before it leaps at giving away valuable property.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…