Manchester’s board of aldermen should, finally, heed the advice that Joe Kelly Levasseur gave them more than a year ago and repeated last week: Put the empty Hallsville School on the market, without restrictions.
The latest plan fizzled when two nonprofits could come up with only $4 million (of taxpayer funds) of the $8 million they said they needed to turn the building into a mixed-use project with a few apartments, child services, and pickleball in the school gym.
As we noted last year, the city needs more property on its tax rolls, not off of them. Last we heard, there was a housing shortage hereabouts. An enterprising private developer might find such a property appealing for such a use. But that should be up to the developer, not City Hall politicians dictating terms.
The city received only two bids for the school property when its request for proposals included a requirement that the school gymnasium remain — and open to the public. The nonprofits’ bid was accepted but, thankfully, they couldn’t come up with enough of the public’s money. The other bidder offered just $100,000 to take the property off the city’s hands — and it didn’t include the open gym.
Put it out to bid without restrictions, Levasseur once again told his colleagues recently. They should listen this time, although some — like alderman and now mayoral candidate June Trisciani — still seem fixated on finding a way to keep making taxpayers pay for their social-engineering ideas.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.