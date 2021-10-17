The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
In a perfect world, the state might rely on private enterprise for all mental health and substance abuse treatment. But the issues and costs associated with these issues have discouraged the private sector in this arena.
The state will need to make sure that government bureaucracy doesn’t further inflate those costs and that proper public and legislative oversight are established and practiced in this new endeavor.
Speaking of costs, we don’t know why Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials who announced the deal last week declined to reveal the purchase price. They know that the public has a right to this information and that it will eventually have to be released. Sununu says this is going to be a “win for everybody.” So why the secrecy?
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.