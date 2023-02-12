We have always been partial to President Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is today. New Hampshire can claim with pride that we gave his nascent presidential campaign a great boost.
Having given his headline-making speech at Cooper Union in New York City in early 1860, Lincoln spoke several times in several of our towns and cities during a trip to visit his son attending Phillips Exeter Academy. The response was most encouraging and set Lincoln on the path to the White House.
The United States, the Union, would no longer exist if not for Lincoln’s presidency. A weaker man would not have stood firm as southern slave states seceded. A less resolute man might have quit the battle as thousands of Americans were being slaughtered.
Revisionists, a dime a dozen these days, try to paint Lincoln as just another White politician who really didn’t care much about the slavery issue. The claim is ludicrous.
Author Jon Meacham, in his biography, writes that Lincoln “held fast to his view that slavery must end and justice must be pursued.”
That was no easy task. America owes much to that one extraordinary man.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.