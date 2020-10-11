On Sunday, Oct. 6, 1946, two men home from World War II published the first issue of their new New Hampshire newspaper. They had no presses, no home-delivery network, few advertising contracts, and just a handful of relationships with corner stores and newsstands. (They sold copies on church steps as people left Sunday morning services.)

Their offices were a couple of rented rooms on Hanover Street in Manchester. Their small staff included other young veterans home from the horrors of the war and eager to reclaim their lives and dreams.

At costs only, a friendly publisher let them print their paper, which they titled the New Hampshire Sunday News, on his Haverhill, Mass., press.

They worked hard, ran contests for readers and newsboys, and had a separate section for comics, in color!

They asked tough questions of public officials and business executives. They reported on the GI Bill and housing for the thousands of discharged troops.

Their early digging and reporting sent a high state government officer and a prominent business contractor to prison. They printed their own opinions and gave readers space for their views as well.

Today’s issue marks the beginning of the 75th year for the New Hampshire Sunday News, which with our much older sibling, the Union Leader, remain independent and New Hampshire-owned. We thank our readers and advertisers for your continued support and we remember the two men who took a chance those many years ago. Their names remain on our masthead today.

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Editorials

Wetting our whistle: Of beer and minimum wages

We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an exc…

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Editorials

NH Democrats: Going downhill fast

Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Editorials

A church-state issue: An orthodox view

A headline last week referencing a Greek Orthodox church in Portsmouth got us thinking about the proper roles of church and state. A church pastor (who reportedly is no longer there) was allowing the sharing of a single communal instrument. State authorities suspect the practice led to a COV…

Friday, October 02, 2020
Editorials

Birthdays not enough? Bonus homage for progeny

As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Editorials

Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020