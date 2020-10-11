On Sunday, Oct. 6, 1946, two men home from World War II published the first issue of their new New Hampshire newspaper. They had no presses, no home-delivery network, few advertising contracts, and just a handful of relationships with corner stores and newsstands. (They sold copies on church steps as people left Sunday morning services.)
Their offices were a couple of rented rooms on Hanover Street in Manchester. Their small staff included other young veterans home from the horrors of the war and eager to reclaim their lives and dreams.
At costs only, a friendly publisher let them print their paper, which they titled the New Hampshire Sunday News, on his Haverhill, Mass., press.
They worked hard, ran contests for readers and newsboys, and had a separate section for comics, in color!
They asked tough questions of public officials and business executives. They reported on the GI Bill and housing for the thousands of discharged troops.
Their early digging and reporting sent a high state government officer and a prominent business contractor to prison. They printed their own opinions and gave readers space for their views as well.
Today’s issue marks the beginning of the 75th year for the New Hampshire Sunday News, which with our much older sibling, the Union Leader, remain independent and New Hampshire-owned. We thank our readers and advertisers for your continued support and we remember the two men who took a chance those many years ago. Their names remain on our masthead today.