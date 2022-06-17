Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at liberty under New York law.”
Have Happy and her legal counsel thought to compare him with some of the human animals that have their liberty in the Empire State?
Her case may have been weakened somewhat by Happy’s defense saying that she would be relocated to a Florida sanctuary, had she won. If she has a right to be free, why should she be limited to a sanctuary?
The majority of judges mumbled something about how letting Happy go lucky would have “an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society”, possibly generating a “flood” of petitions to free all manner of animals.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.
Education and safety leaders are right to review the state of school security throughout New Hampshire. We trust they do this periodically and that their announcement of such an effort last week in the wake of the mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, is more to reassure an anxious publ…
There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.
One of the many things that makes New Hampshire a special place is the variety and strength of its nonprofit community. And key to that community’s success is the individual and business support that nonprofits receive. Without the community, there would be far fewer non-profit organizations…