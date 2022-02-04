Sununu has promised transparency in this horrible case. He was quick to release the letter he sent to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Sununu demanded an investigation as to how and why a Bay State judge ordered Harmony to be placed in the custody of her father, a man with a lengthy criminal record. Sununu has called Adam Montgomery “horrible.”
The letter from Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd said her court system will review the case. There was no reason to keep that a secret.
But inexplicably, the governor didn’t release the reply he received for nearly a week.
In fact, it was only after the Boston Globe revealed it to its readers that Sununu’s office produced it.
Sununu and other New Hampshire officials were initially slow to grasp how horrified Granite Staters are by the Harmony story and how keen they are on having all the facts in the handling — and mishandling — of the case made public quickly and without the usual “it’s confidential” malarkey.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.
Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.