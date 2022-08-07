Are city preservationists, the Diocese of Manchester, the city library, the Historic Association, and other neighbors really OK with this?
A hulking five-story structure wedged into the Hartnett space is going to drastically alter the looks and aesthetics of an area that now commands views of several historic buildings along with the green space that is Victory Park.
The granite edifices that ring the open space include the Carpenter Memorial Library building, the MHA’s archives building, and the former post office now owned by the Devine Millimet law firm.
Next to the library building is the New England College-owned Institute of Arts structure also in granite. Just up a slight rise sit Manchester’s first high school, the handsome Grace Episcopal Church, and the towering St. Joseph Cathedral, spiritual headquarters for the Catholic diocese in New Hampshire.
Is the immediate (and one hopes transitory) need for housing such that this historic heart-of-the-city area needs to be so drastically altered? Why not do away with Victory Park as well? It would put to an end the unhealthy homeless haven the park has become.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?