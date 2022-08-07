The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lot on Chestnut Street. The complex to be built there will change forever what has long been a handsome and historic area of the city.

Are city preservationists, the Diocese of Manchester, the city library, the Historic Association, and other neighbors really OK with this?

Friday, August 05, 2022
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Stay of execution: Dems doom NH primary

It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Gov. Gunstock: Not a good look here

A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.

Trump trashing: Conservatives depart

A 19th-century French politician is credited with the cynical saying, “There go my people. I must find out where they are going so I can lead them.”

Veterans helping: McQuillen would like that

All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Gunfight at Gunstock: Voters need to pay attention

The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.

What’s the name? Old Man’s plaza puzzles

A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022