It was news to us, and no doubt to Gov. Chris Sununu, but Gen. Donald Bolduc claims his candidacy for the U.S. Senate kept Sununu from seeking that seat. Given Bolduc has been running for that office for two years, how come it took Sununu until recently to remove himself from consideration?
He called Sununu a Chinese Communist sympathizer. He has since conceded that this was a “little bit of an exaggeration.” Ya’ think?
Bolduc favors (or favored) stopping the election of U.S. senators by the public and giving it back to state legislators (as it was a mere 100 years ago).
He does (or doesn’t) want the FBI to be abolished. And he does (or doesn’t) want American boots on the ground in the Ukraine-Russia war.
We haven’t the time to keep track of every outlandish statement and position that Bolduc has made or taken. But we know who has. That would be U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who would no doubt use them to great advantage should Republican voters make the mistake of voting for Bolduc in the Sept. 13 primary.
