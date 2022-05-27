The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.
Add social isolation, broken families, and a rise in mental health issues that can also be traced to these other factors and it is quite a brew. A brew made more potent by the isolation of COVID.
Our toxic political times are also to blame and yet we expect the politicians to take action. That’s quite a lift, but we must try.
On guns and young people, for example, a graduated system like those some states require for drivers’ licenses makes sense. An 18-year-old cannot legally buy a handgun, but teens in Texas and New York were each allowed to purchase semi-automatic rifles and loads of ammunition before their nineteenth birthdays. Perhaps those under 21 should begin with a double-barreled shotgun or single-shot rifle for target shooting, hunting wildlife and other legal purposes.
Along with funding mental health services and the enforcement of existing laws, this ought to be the type of proposal our warring factions can discuss rather than retreating to their established corners. The country needs to see that progress can be made.
If not, then the faces of 19 little boys and girls and two teachers gunned down in Uvalde, Texas, on a warm spring day will rightly haunt this nation forever.
The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.
