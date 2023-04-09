When the sabbath was over,
Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome
bought spices so that they might go and anoint him.
Very early when the sun had risen,
on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb.
They were saying to one another,
“Who will roll back the stone for us
from the entrance to the tomb?”
When they looked up,
they saw that the stone had been rolled back;
it was very large.
On entering the tomb they saw a young man
sitting on the right side, clothed in a white robe,
and they were utterly amazed.
He said to them, “Do not be amazed!
You seek Jesus of Nazareth, the crucified.
He has been raised; he is not here.
Behold the place where they laid him.
But go and tell his disciples and Peter,
‘He is going before you to Galilee;
there you will see him, as he told you.”
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.
Donald Trump lost the presidency in 2020 by being Donald Trump. Chris Sununu will not win it by pledging to support Trump under any circumstances.
On the matter of continued and often fatal shootings in our schools, two things are of immediate need: More security and more prayers.
State Senate Republicans had to do the heavy lifting without any help from Democrats last week in making it clear that New Hampshire should cooperate with rather than hinder law enforcement.
We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”
The Concord Monitor headline didn’t surprise: “NH lacks formal citizenship classes, leaving the job up to volunteers.”
Also on today’s Whatever Happened To list: addressing scam cellphone calls.
