When the sabbath was over,

Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome

Friday, April 07, 2023

Ladies last: Bay State sensibilities

You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023

Sanctuary sillies: Good for NH Senate

State Senate Republicans had to do the heavy lifting without any help from Democrats last week in making it clear that New Hampshire should cooperate with rather than hinder law enforcement.

A slight pause: For a cat clause

We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?

Friday, March 31, 2023

Smart ruling: Court steers clear

New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”

Wednesday, March 29, 2023