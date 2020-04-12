From the Gospel, according to Mark:

When the Sabbath was over, Mary of Magdala, Mary the mother of James, and Salome, bought spices with which to go and anoint him.

And very early in the morning on the first day of the week they went to the tomb when the sun had risen.

They had been saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?”

But when they looked they saw that the stone — which was very big — had already been rolled back.

On entering the tomb they saw a young man in a white robe seated on the right-hand side, and they were struck with amazement.

But he said to them, “There is no need to be so amazed. You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified: he has risen, he is not here. See, here is the place where they laid him.

”But you must go and tell his disciples and Peter, ‘He is going ahead of you to Galilee; that is where you will see him, just as he told you.’ ”

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Sunday, March 29, 2020
Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…