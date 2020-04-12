From the Gospel, according to Mark:
When the Sabbath was over, Mary of Magdala, Mary the mother of James, and Salome, bought spices with which to go and anoint him.
And very early in the morning on the first day of the week they went to the tomb when the sun had risen.
They had been saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance to the tomb?”
But when they looked they saw that the stone — which was very big — had already been rolled back.
On entering the tomb they saw a young man in a white robe seated on the right-hand side, and they were struck with amazement.
But he said to them, “There is no need to be so amazed. You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified: he has risen, he is not here. See, here is the place where they laid him.
”But you must go and tell his disciples and Peter, ‘He is going ahead of you to Galilee; that is where you will see him, just as he told you.’ ”