Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are better. He’s wrong on August. September and October would be better.
Goldhardt is also right not to rush the process. Public input gained in the fall can certainly be ready for school board action in the new year.
But Goldhardt needs to do more than his planned small-group “workshop” model for these sessions. He seems to have pretty much made up his mind on a plan. He needs to have answers ready for the many questions the public is going to have about it.
What statistics does he have to show that one mega-high school will indeed lift all boats and not sink many students? What is the optimum number for a student body? Just what costs are involved in building a new high school as compared with improving existing facilities? Why a new athletic stadium as opposed to Gill Stadium? What exactly are the projections for a dwindling student population and how do those numbers fit into his plan?
Without hard numbers to work with and, yes, to question, Goldhardt’s wish to “get as many ideas, suggestions, and comments as possible” from the public is going to be difficult to achieve.
Goldhardt says he plans to attend as many of these sessions as possible. That surprises us. We would expect him to attend them all, and be prepared to tackle all questions.