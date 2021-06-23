Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are better. He’s wrong on August. September and October would be better.

Goldhardt is also right not to rush the process. Public input gained in the fall can certainly be ready for school board action in the new year.

But Goldhardt needs to do more than his planned small-group “workshop” model for these sessions. He seems to have pretty much made up his mind on a plan. He needs to have answers ready for the many questions the public is going to have about it.

What statistics does he have to show that one mega-high school will indeed lift all boats and not sink many students? What is the optimum number for a student body? Just what costs are involved in building a new high school as compared with improving existing facilities? Why a new athletic stadium as opposed to Gill Stadium? What exactly are the projections for a dwindling student population and how do those numbers fit into his plan?

Without hard numbers to work with and, yes, to question, Goldhardt’s wish to “get as many ideas, suggestions, and comments as possible” from the public is going to be difficult to achieve.

Goldhardt says he plans to attend as many of these sessions as possible. That surprises us. We would expect him to attend them all, and be prepared to tackle all questions.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…

Sunday, June 13, 2021

The next emergency: Law's revision is warranted

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.

Distort, discriminate: Spiking Critical Race Theory

In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legisl…

Friday, June 11, 2021
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Bedford TikTok: Move along, nothing to see

The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparent…

Our four vandals: NH delegation stymied?

Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”