It’s been quite the year for New Hampshire dads. The COVID-19 pandemic gave a lot of them (and moms) a whole new set of challenges
Dads got a new perspective on what their children had been doing in school before home became the new school and dad became a teacher’s assistant in addition to handling his day job, or figuring out how to pay bills without that job.
Moms and children, meanwhile, got a new perspective on the dads, a lot of whom showed talents and tenderness that may have been hidden before now.
In some European countries, Father’s Day is celebrated on St. Joseph’s Day. The humble carpenter from Nazareth played a special fatherly role in the life of Christ.
Call us old-fashioned, but we continue to believe that families are most fortunate when they consist of moms and dads whose maternal and paternal instincts and love combine and complement one another for the whole family.
Pray for dad today and tell him you love him. And tell him to take the day off.