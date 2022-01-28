Manchester has been without an economic development director for more than two years, during which time, according to Mayor Joyce Craig’s recent campaign, the city has been a raging success.
Dismissing the overblown campaign rhetoric, the question remains whether an $86,000-a-year position that has been dark for two years is really needed? The mayor thinks so, and the board of aldermen will no doubt approve her nominee for the post at its Tuesday meeting.
Craig says the new director will “advance the city’s position as a hub for commerce and entertainment, work to expand our access to arts and culture, and help develop a strong community brand that fosters civic pride.”
Wow. We guess the city was lucky to have squeaked by without collapsing in the interim.
Could the delay in filling the position have been due to an exhaustive national search? Not exactly. The mayor has nominated senior planner Jodie Nazaka from the city’s own Planning and Community Development Department. Ms. Nazaka has been with that department since 2015. We will hazard a guess that she and her staff have been doing a lot of the work that she will continue to do.
We wish her all the best. The mayor and aldermen probably won’t bother to ask her, but Ms. Nazaka would be off to a good start with the taxpayers by outlining where she might save money even as she continues her work with a new title.
In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.