The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army would normally be kicking things off with a thank-you luncheon at about this time of year. That can’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also putting an added strain on the families the Santa Fund helps to serve.

Which is why we hope you will take part in a virtual auction at www.UnionLeader.com/Santafund this week. It begins this Tuesday, Nov. 17, and bids will be taken through midnight Friday.

You can take a peek at the many gift items that are being offered by visiting the website and you can join in the Santa Fund kickoff live at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The items include everything from bird feeders and snowshoes to hats and mittens and Fisher Cats and Palace Theatre packages. It’s a nice way to not only find gifts for loved ones but to help out those in difficult circumstances during this crazy year.

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Helping in a tough year: Santa Fund auction this week

Friday, November 13, 2020
Bucking Ray Buckley: Time for new Democratic blood

Perhaps the fellow whose political party was just “flipped” out of control of New Hampshire governance isn’t the best person to order up a wholesale review of what just happened. He certainly isn’t the one who should be selecting the reviewers.

Traveling teachers: Their turkey trumps school

Manchester’s school superintendent is warning that schools may need to revert to fully “remote learning” from Thanksgiving right through to mid-January. The reason: so many educators will be leaving the state over the holidays that pandemic protocols will demand it. The quarantine period for…

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Eisenhower's proclamation

We reprint here a presidential proclamation issued on Nov. 11, 1954, after Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day. It seems particularly fitting that the President at the time, Dwight D. Eisenhower, had 10 years earlier commanded the troops that freed Europe from Hitler.

Veterans Day 2020: Next year, we hope, a parade

We have always enjoyed watching Manchester’s Veterans Day Parade as a way to say something of a personal “thank you” to the military veterans either participating in the parade or themselves attending it. Sadly, that cannot happen today, Veterans Day of 2020. The parade, like so many things …

Sunday, November 08, 2020
Right to know matters: More needs to be done

The public’s right — and its need — to know what its public servants are doing in its name ought to be a given in a democracy. A recent state Supreme Court decision regarding secret lists of police is a good reaffirmation of that tenet. But more is needed in this regard, both juridically and…

Saluting veterans: Watch for this week's tribute

With Veterans Day later this week, we would like to remind readers of two related events. One is our publication this Wednesday of a pictorial salute to veterans. We have our readers to thank for this tribute, as it is you who have submitted hundreds photos of family members who have served.…

Friday, November 06, 2020
Is it over yet? Election distractions

The election that never seems to end has driven us to distraction. Questions abound. For one, for whom did Echo of Clark’s Bears fame vote for President? Maureen Clark of the venerable Lincoln attraction sent in a photo of the bear with her ballot and a rather sketchy-looking ballot box. Ech…

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Dining alone: Restaurant contact-tracing

A suggestion from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association regarding contact tracing has some people ready to throw hot soup at the association and/or the governor. Our advice to them, in the immortal words of the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie: Lighten up, Francis.

Friday, October 30, 2020
The right choice: End Executive Council grandstanding

The New Hampshire Executive Council remains an important component of New Hampshire’s reliance on and trust in a small government. Our founders designed it that way, in part to keep a check on the power of a sitting governor. In recent times, a 3-2 Democratic council majority has done more t…

Head on a swivel: Eyes out for trick-or-treaters Saturday

A lot of New Hampshire communities, Manchester included, are likely to be taken over by all manner of spooks, goblins, and other scary creatures this Saturday evening. In case you haven’t noticed the Halloween décor that has sprouted in front of many homes from Coos to the sea, tomorrow nigh…

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Police standards: Opening the process to public

New Hampshire’s attorney general thinks the state’s Police Standards and Training Council should come under the same statutes that govern other professional licensing boards whose disciplinary hearings and paperwork are open to the public. The Sunapee police chief, who currently chairs the c…

An important Tuesday: One on which we can all agree

There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.