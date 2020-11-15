Helping in a tough year: Santa Fund auction this week

The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army would normally be kicking things off with a thank-you luncheon at about this time of year. That can’t happen because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also putting an added strain on the families the Santa Fund helps to serve.
Which is why we hope you will take part in a virtual auction at www.UnionLeader.com/Santafund this week. It begins this Tuesday, Nov. 17, and bids will be taken through midnight Friday.
You can take a peek at the many gift items that are being offered by visiting the website and you can join in the Santa Fund kickoff live at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The items include everything from bird feeders and snowshoes to hats and mittens and Fisher Cats and Palace Theatre packages. It’s a nice way to not only find gifts for loved ones but to help out those in difficult circumstances during this crazy year.