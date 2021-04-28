It was good to read that Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris Egan is on the mend from a serious snowmobile accident earlier this year. It’s even better to read that CO Egan is “paying it forward” in appreciation of what others with acute physical problems face down every day.

Egan, who has been among those Fish and Gamers featured on the “North Woods Law” TV program, has received much encouragement and support from the New Hampshire community as well as from viewers of the show. The accident, he says, opened his eyes to what others face, often without the assistance he has been blessed with. Even before his accident, Egan has been involved with a GoFundMe campaign for 18-year-old Paxton Williams of New Boston. She could use a wheelchair-accessible van. She has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. The two met at the annual Easter Seals snowmobile ride-in hosted by the state snowmobile association. Paxton was included in a “North Woods” episode.

Public interest in how Egan is faring is nice, no doubt, but he isn’t looking to be in the spotlight. “If people want to help me,” he told Union Leader correspondent John Koziol, “help me raise money for a van” for Paxton. Happy to oblige, Officer Egan. The place to donate is https://gofund.me/00b9cOf4.

Sunday, April 25, 2021
Critical Race Theory: HB 544 isn't the answer

There is much wrong with New Hampshire House Bill 544, currently attached to state budget legislation. It would supposedly stop the propagation of such divisive concepts as “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) in public classrooms or in private work spaces.

BIA misses point: No criticism of CRT

The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire was right to oppose HB 544 (see related editorial). Government shouldn’t be telling private companies what they can and cannot address with their employees.

Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny's jailer

One of the more uplifting moments of World War II happened this day in the spring of 1945. On April 25th in Torgau, Germany, and elsewhere nearby, Soviet and American troops met, cutting remaining German resistance in two. Hitler would take his own life less than a week later in the rubble o…

Friday, April 23, 2021
Pot in the car: Getting high on the highway

We don’t know what intoxicant or drug may have impaired a wrong-way driver on the Everett Turnpike last Friday night week. But the result — two young lives lost — is another reminder of what a potentially deadly weapon we wield whenever we get behind the wheel.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
An odd choice: Manchester’s school board

We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?

Sunday, April 18, 2021
Manchester murals? Clean up the graffiti instead

Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap un…

Oh no, snow! Can locusts be far behind?

Judging from the official notifications from New Hampshire’s very own Office of Homeland Security last week, along with robocalls from power companies telling us to charge our batteries or head for higher ground, one would think that New Hampshire has never before had to deal with snow in April.

Friday, April 16, 2021
Home and away: A dilemma at Dartmouth

A Dartmouth college student who wants to become a member of the town select board has a bit of a problem. He will be returning to his home state this summer, when the election will be held.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Take a letter: But will SEC read it?

What does it say about New Hampshire government priorities that it adds a new and unnecessary office (see related editorial today) but can’t provide its Site Evaluation Committee with someone to open the mail and inform the public about public hearings?

Adding NH jobs: This calls for a new state office

How on earth does Fidelity Investments intend to add 475 jobs in New Hampshire without the assistance of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Development? Or is the company, which is hiring 4,000 people nationwide, relying on this latest government office to reel in recruits?

Sunday, April 11, 2021