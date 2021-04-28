It was good to read that Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris Egan is on the mend from a serious snowmobile accident earlier this year. It’s even better to read that CO Egan is “paying it forward” in appreciation of what others with acute physical problems face down every day.
Egan, who has been among those Fish and Gamers featured on the “North Woods Law” TV program, has received much encouragement and support from the New Hampshire community as well as from viewers of the show. The accident, he says, opened his eyes to what others face, often without the assistance he has been blessed with. Even before his accident, Egan has been involved with a GoFundMe campaign for 18-year-old Paxton Williams of New Boston. She could use a wheelchair-accessible van. She has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. The two met at the annual Easter Seals snowmobile ride-in hosted by the state snowmobile association. Paxton was included in a “North Woods” episode.
Public interest in how Egan is faring is nice, no doubt, but he isn’t looking to be in the spotlight. “If people want to help me,” he told Union Leader correspondent John Koziol, “help me raise money for a van” for Paxton. Happy to oblige, Officer Egan. The place to donate is https://gofund.me/00b9cOf4.