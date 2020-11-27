No doubt readers today are still digging their way through either Thanksgiving leftovers and/or the extra-large holiday newspaper we served up earlier this week. The edition has ideas aplenty for the Christmas shopping that lies directly ahead.
That shopping includes small stores as well as large and a boost for the former should come tomorrow, which is Small Business Saturday in many locales across the state. Wednesday’s edition had a feature on the movement. Here in the city, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce has compiled a handy online list you can view at bit.ly/3q1erVW. The list details store hours, special sales, shopping options (online or in-person pickup) as well as COVID-19 safety precautions for in-store shopping.
But if you don’t have time or patience for pre-planning, not to worry. Saturday’s weather promises to be pleasant enough, so whether you are in Portsmouth or Keene or Manchester or some other locale, just start the car and head it to Main Street. Step out and start exploring businesses and galleries that, like the rest of us, have been through the ringer this year. They can use your business and you might find something just perfect for that special someone, or two, or three someones.