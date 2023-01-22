Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall to express their outrage and demand something be done.
Why it took so long is difficult to fathom. Perhaps Craig wanted to make sure she got some media attention for her silly letter to the governor, asking him to call out the National Guard and implying that Manchester’s mess was the state’s fault.
That sounds nice to some but the ACLU was actually hurting rather than helping. Many of the homeless have drug problems that they are not going to work through if they are allowed to shoot up in the tent they have pitched on a convenient city sidewalk. They may choose not to take an open bed in a regulated shelter because they want to have their drugs handy.
Some of these same people suffer from mental illnesses that aren’t likely to be properly treated when the ACLU ’s action encourages them to think they can maintain the status quo and that they can ignore officials trying to help them.
The dangers from that tent camp were clear and growing, as the judge recognized. They not only threatened area businesses and citizens, they threatened the very individuals the civil liberties group was professing to help.
Several nonprofit entities are now working to help staff and fund new shelters in the city. We haven’t seen it but perhaps the ACLU will want to contribute.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.
It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.