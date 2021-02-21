Superior Court Judge Will Delker must have missed the memo on the “systemic racism” that some liberal activists, politicians and news media claim to see in every aspect of American life. He clearly doesn’t understand that he is supposed to apply the law differently to criminal defendants depending on the color of their skin.
In the aftermath of last year’s killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, a young Black man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inciting violence in a crowd on South Willow Street in Manchester. Judge Delker sentenced the man to 30 days in jail.
Weeks later, the judge sentenced a White man to 12 months in jail for pointing a gun at a Black Lives Matter rally in front of the Manchester police station. This came after the man had parked his pickup truck, with its Confederate flag sticker, nearby. (No one said criminals have to be bright.)
That man also faces three years of probation and a mental health evaluation.
Delker said the two cases involve the same problem. “When people resort to violence, no matter what side of the debate they’re on, that jeopardizes the right of all Americans to exercise the First Amendment.”
Another man charged with using social media to urge people to riot in the South Willow Street incident has yet to have his case adjudicated. If he comes before Judge Delker and is found guilty, his punishment is likely to fit his crime, not his color.