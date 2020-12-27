A toast, if you will, to the Beer Distributors of New Hampshire for their gift last week to workers in the hospitality business hit hard by COVID-19.
Beer drinkers are still slaking their thirst, but not so often, if at all, at their favorite bar or restaurant. Ditto for tourists in our hotels, motels and lodges, many of which have been affected by the pandemic.
So it was a nice and no doubt welcome gesture for the distributors’ donation of $5,000 in grocery gift cards to a hospitality employee relief fund created by the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association. Overall, the fund has been able to give more than $160,000 to hospitality workers.