Hey, Fisher Cats: Keep the fans informed

Perhaps it’s a league rule as opposed to an internal Fisher Cats decision, but the team and the baseball league would be better off by being more forthcoming with their fans.
The local AA club has had to cancel games as the season comes to an end because somebody, somewhere, either contracted COVID-19 or came into contact with someone who had the virus. But unlike the big leagues, the Fisher Cats won’t say much of anything other than there was testing of “members” of the organization. But it didn’t involve fans, the front office, or game staff.
Well, that pretty much leaves the ball players. The Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the bug and have kept their fans informed, identifying which players are out due to virus protocols. The Sox have had a rough season, but being up front with fans has probably engendered more fan support and interest.
Manchester wants the Fisher Cats to succeed. The team, and the league, should keep that in mind.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…
One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.