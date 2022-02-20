The New Hampshire House has advanced a plan that would address the issue of pot smoking in an unusual way: It could be sold legally, but only in state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?

Proponents of the plan say it will prevent an “oversaturation” of the pot market that has happened in states that have legalized it. But if there is nothing wrong with marijuana, who cares if there is too much of it available?

If too much is really an issue, then perhaps selecting liquor stores as the vendor isn’t the wisest choice. Judging from how well New Hampshire does with its liquor sales, pot sales could soon reach new highs.

Republican Rep. Susan Homola of Hollis warned that this plan would lead to more youths involved with drug use and more spending to battle it.

“New Hampshire has held the line on marijuana legislation,” she said. “We do not want to be the first state drug cartel.”

Her wise words came just two days after another depressing report on the drug front. Opioid overdose rates in Manchester and Nashua are at their highest in three years, with nine deaths in the month of January alone.

Is the New Hampshire Liquor Commission OK with any of this? It is already selling COVID-19 drug tests along with scotch and gin. Will Acapulco Gold be next on the shelf?

And of course since this is the state of the purple lilac and purple finch, we would imagine Purple Haze would have a special display spot.

