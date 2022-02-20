Proponents of the plan say it will prevent an “oversaturation” of the pot market that has happened in states that have legalized it. But if there is nothing wrong with marijuana, who cares if there is too much of it available?
If too much is really an issue, then perhaps selecting liquor stores as the vendor isn’t the wisest choice. Judging from how well New Hampshire does with its liquor sales, pot sales could soon reach new highs.
Republican Rep. Susan Homola of Hollis warned that this plan would lead to more youths involved with drug use and more spending to battle it.
“New Hampshire has held the line on marijuana legislation,” she said. “We do not want to be the first state drug cartel.”
Her wise words came just two days after another depressing report on the drug front. Opioid overdose rates in Manchester and Nashua are at their highest in three years, with nine deaths in the month of January alone.
Is the New Hampshire Liquor Commission OK with any of this? It is already selling COVID-19 drug tests along with scotch and gin. Will Acapulco Gold be next on the shelf?
And of course since this is the state of the purple lilac and purple finch, we would imagine Purple Haze would have a special display spot.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.