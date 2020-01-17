It is good that Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard is now seeking help for his alcoholism. It is also good that no one was killed when the sheriff drove his car last August 9 while his blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit, a number that left the judge in the case “astounded.”
What is not good, not for the citizens of Merrimack County, not for the image of law enforcement and not for Hilliard himself, is for him to remain as county sheriff.
Hilliard’s lawyer says the drunk-driving stop was a “wake-up call” and that the sheriff is now seeking help for his problem. But the problem didn’t just appear on the summer afternoon he decided to consume four vodka-and-soda cocktails.
As he himself says, the problem “developed.” Yet he chose to get behind the wheel and endanger innocent lives.
This is not the kind of judgment needed or wanted in a sheriff, who will now need to wait for a ride whenever his job calls for him to be anywhere but in his office.
Hilliard says he is not stepping down; and it sounds like he may run for office again next year. It also sounds like the Merrimack County Commissioners are behind him all the way.
The commissioners claimed this week that they have no say in the matter. They certainly have a moral say, at the least. But more than that, the law says the commissioners can in fact petition for Hilliard’s removal.
If they decline to do so, then the county attorney should step in.
Confidence in government and its standards is being undermined by this case.