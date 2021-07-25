Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of the governor’s council on diversity and inclusion quit over the matter, telling Gov. Chris Sununu that if he signed the law, they saw “no path forward.”
Democrats declared the state doomed. Even some businesses panicked.
State guidance issued last week on the law illustrates that the uproar was much ado about nothing. The bill as passed is little more than a reminder of Jefferson’s words that all men are created equal. It prohibits teaching that any one race is superior or inferior to another. If that, as critics claim, is going to cause a teacher to “self-censor”, then the teacher’s lesson plan must have been a real beaut.
The law itself changes little. But if the uproar causes more parents to pay closer attention to just what is and isn’t being taught in history and civics, what there is of it, perhaps it will have become a “teachable moment” after all.
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”
At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!