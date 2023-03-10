Hogan wisely removed himself from consideration for the 2024 Republican nomination last weekend, concluding that if too many contenders get into the race, the ensuing “multi-car pileup” could again end with Donald Trump as the nominee. Hogan is not alone in believing that would be disastrous.
A competent governor, he might have won again in Maryland had he not been term-limited. His has been a voice of reasonableness in a party that Trump has done his best (or worst) to destroy.
But no sooner had Hogan announced he wouldn’t run than he said he would consider a third-party bid if Trump gets the nomination. He presumes, we gather, that a choice between Trump and any Democrat (notably Joe Biden) puts the country between a rock and a hard place.
That may be so but we wish Hogan had taken a breather between rounds.
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.
The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.