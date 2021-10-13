Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
But we think it was the unsettled matter of just what quasi-holiday Monday was. Columbus Day seems to be losing out. Some want it replaced by Indigenous People’s Day, recognizing those who made it to the new world long before Cristoforo Colombo or Leif Erickson or even St. Brendan.
Others favor an Indigent People’s Day. That would at least give the off-ramp panhandlers a new message for their cardboard signs.
No doubt some readers will find fault with this piece, entitling them to their very own Indignant People’s Day.
We would settle for pretty much anything, so long as it was made clear on which day the trashman would come. Indifferent Day might work.
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.
The lynching of democracy in New Hampshire last Wednesday morning was not Gov. Chris Sununu’s finest hour. We expected his press conference later that day to begin with a ringing denunciation of those who had successfully shut down an Executive Council meeting. We expected him to make it cle…