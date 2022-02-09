Paul and Anna Grace Holloway have given much to the betterment of New Hampshire in time and service. There is no indication that they are likely to stop anytime soon. Good for New Hampshire.
Their latest effort, announced with little fanfare earlier this month, is a donation of $1 million (yes, million) to establish a scholarship foundation for students in the state’s community college system.
Mr. Holloway has been involved with community college for more than 20 years as a trustee. His interest therein is no doubt informed in part by his own career in the automotive industry. He knows what is under the hood and knows that it takes skilled and advanced mechanical knowhow to keep that industry up and running.
Typically, the Holloways tried to keep the focus on those who will be helped by the scholarships.
“It’s not about us,” they said, “it’s about the students and the future of New Hampshire.”
Both are better off today because of the Holloways.
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.