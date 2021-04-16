A Dartmouth college student who wants to become a member of the town select board has a bit of a problem. He will be returning to his home state this summer, when the election will be held.
Many of his fellow out-of-state students will be doing the same, so he is hoping to get them to vote by absentee ballot, something the town manager seems OK with.
Oh, and out-of-state student David Millman can’t promise that he will serve out his three-year term if elected, because he graduates in two years and says he may not be in Hanover thereafter. (He dismisses this as a distraction.)
What’s wrong with this picture?
Out-of-state students should not be voting, in person or absentee, for public offices in Hanover or anywhere else in New Hampshire, let alone be standing for office here. Their absentee ballots should be for their own states’ elections.
The legislature is once again trying to address this vexing question with a change to our voting laws. Now that might mean that we never get to host the Super Bowl or a World Series, but we say go for it.