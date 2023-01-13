All three issues are, of course, quite serious and unnerving. But Mayor Pete, the Transportation Secretary, is all over the air travel thingy. He is looking at “root causes.”
And classified documents? It’s hard to believe that such papers would be carelessly handled by Joe Biden. It’s even harder to believe that Joe Biden had a think tank.
Clearly, the issue of major concern here is the demonizing of gas stoves. For now, a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission has walked back the suggestion that government agents (possibly new IRS men?) will soon be in your kitchen to seize your range.
Apparently the gas range is not healthy for asthmatic kids. Gas is also a fossil fuel, so that’s another strike against its use in any form. California, no surprise, seems on the way to banning their sale. Liberal communities are restricting the use of natural gas in new homes.
We would suggest that asthmatic families might choose a non-gas stove and let other people make their own decisions on how to sauté their grub. Otherwise, we will soon be bartering away our electric vehicle tax credits in order to keep the Kenmore.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?