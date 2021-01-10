Does the City of Manchester need a “homeless coordinator” for a cool $94,000 a year? Taxpayers need not worry about the cost, of course. The “feds” are picking up the tab. At least for now.
Skeptical taxpayers know the drill here. The “feds” are really the taxpayers. The money grown on trees in Washington originates with them. One “homeless coordinator” soon enough turns into an office and then a whole department; and when the federal “grant” dries up, the local government bureaucracy, with the enthusiastic backing of local business and non-profit groups, exerts pressure to bill the local taxpayer directly.
This is Mayor Joyce Craig’s latest brainstorm. We are impressed that she could find time away from miscounting the city school population for this subject but with an election coming, being able to shift responsibility for the homeless is a good motive.
With any true challenge, big-government types like the mayor will always default to growing that government. Never mind all the money and resources, both public and private, that already go toward the many issues involved here. Military veterans agencies, city and state welfare, housing assistance, health agencies, food pantries and shelters, to name but a few, all work on the problem. Publicly, they are unlikely to disparage another helper. Privately, they no doubt would rather have a few extra dollars sent directly their way.
Remember late last year when a city businessman was pilloried for scooping up a building being eyed as an overflow housing shelter? His offer of another property was rejected by the city because, it said, more exits and bathrooms would be needed. It might not have been enough but $94,000 would have gone a ways toward fitting up. At least the city would have had something concrete. Instead, we will have a coordinator.